Uti Nwachukwu shades Pastor Adeboye for ordering one of his sons to sack his secretary

Uti Nwachukwu has taken a swipe at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his recent disclosure of telling his son to sack his secretary.
Recall LIB reported that RCCG General Overseer said he told his son to fire his secretary after he (son) expressed excitement at resuming at work every Monday because he will get to see his secretary. According to Pastor Adeboye, no one is worth anyone's marriage.
Reacting to the disclosure, media personality Uti stated that religion in Nigeria is a big joke. He said that same clerics "will always tell their followers to pray against those blocking their progress."
He tweeted;
Religion in Nigeria is a BIG JOKE!!!! You ask your son to fire an innocent woman because your son cannot discipline himself/His feelings?? Tomorrow now the same people will say we shd rise and pray against anyone blocking our progress!! Isokay. We have heard now!
Watch o... the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son...just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE!
