 Uti Nwachukwu shades Pastor Adeboye for ordering one of his sons to sack his secretary | Naijadailyfeed - Latest Entertainment News in Nigeria

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Uti Nwachukwu shades Pastor Adeboye for ordering one of his sons to sack his secretary

0 comment

Uti Nwachukwu has taken a swipe at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his recent disclosure of telling his son to sack his secretary.

Recall LIB reported that RCCG General Overseer said he told his son to fire his secretary after he (son) expressed excitement at resuming at work every Monday because he will get to see his secretary.  According to Pastor Adeboye, no one is worth anyone's marriage.

Reacting to the disclosure, media personality Uti stated that religion in Nigeria is a big joke. He said that same clerics "will always tell their followers to pray against those blocking their progress."

He tweeted;

Religion in Nigeria is a BIG JOKE!!!! You ask your son to fire an innocent woman because your son cannot discipline himself/His feelings?? Tomorrow now the same people will say we shd rise and pray against anyone blocking our progress!! Isokay. We have heard now!

Watch o... the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son...just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE!



Lindaikeji - Tomorrow the same people will say we should pray against anyone blocking our progress - Uti Nwachukwu slams Pastor Adeboye
Jumia shoes
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong teases fans as she shows off her huge Backside on Instagram
Toke Makinwa shows off her camel toe online, claims she's sweet in the middle as fans react
British curvy model Demi Rose puts her curvy Body on DIsplay in skimpy gold bikini
Two Nigerian Girls Display their Boobs and Pu$$y on MC Galaxy's Instagram Live (Video)
Reality Star, Kenya Moore puts her Hot body on Display in Yellow Bikini
Curvy Tanzanian model, Sanchi puts her huge curves on display in new photos
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh puts her boobs on display in revealing black dress
Hot instagram model breaks the internet with pictures of her Eye popping boobs
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong puts her boobs on display in new photos
Nursing mother displays her boobs while breastfeeding her baby naked
You Might Also Like
No comments

Post a Comment

Whatsapp Button works on Mobile Device only

Start typing and press Enter to search