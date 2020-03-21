Ekiti state governor declares closure of schools and bans public gathering of more than 20 people over Coronavirus

The Ekiti state government has ordered the closure of schools in the state and placed a ban on gathering of more than 20 persons in places of worship, social clubs, political gathering, joints and night clubs in the state with immediate effect.
In a state-wide broadcast on Friday March 20, Governor Kayode Fayemi encouraged non-essentials workers in both private and public sectors to work from home starting from Monday with exception of senior civil and public servants on grade levels 13 and above, health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, security guards in public institutions and those on other essential duties.
He also directed that commercial drivers must ensure only one person sits in the front seat with the driver and not more than three passengers on a row in the backseat, while Okadas must carry only one person each to minimize close contacts as much as possible.
Governor Fayemi who disclosed that he created a 40-man Taskforce headed by him to effectively combat the spread of the virus in the state, instructed that all public places must provide hand washing implements at the entrance and exit of their facility. He also advised market men and women to practise hand washing under running water with liquid soap at least six times a day in their stalls.
The Ekiti State Governor told residents of the state that health workers can be alerted of suspected cases of coronavirus by the 112 Emergency Number or 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436. He added that the State Contact team has been able to established 42 direct and indirect contacts of the imported Ekiti index case. None of the contacts have shown symptoms of the disease so far.
He said;
“From Monday 23rd March, 2020, the Ekiti Taskforce will give regular updates at 2:00 pm every 48 hours at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Ministry of Health and Human Services, State Secretariat to keep the public informed of new developments and the actions we are taking to make Ekiti State safe and COVID-19 free.
“COVID-19 is most deadly because of its ability to pass silently from one infected person to others through virus-laden droplets of bodily fluids for up to 21 days, before showing any symptom. It has been proven that one infected person can transfer the virus to up to four hundred and six (406) people within 30 days and to one hundred and sixty four thousand (164,836) people in 60 days! That is why it must be contained, and urgently too!"
