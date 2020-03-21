 President Buhari reveals that the priority of his government is to protect Nigerians from Coronavirus | Naijadailyfeed - Latest Entertainment News in Nigeria

Saturday, March 21, 2020

President Buhari reveals that the priority of his government is to protect Nigerians from Coronavirus

President Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Nigerians especially with the current happenings around the world.

Speaking while receiving the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in State House, President Buhari said:

“I am pleased that you are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from Covid-19 virus. You must work to guarantee the safety and security of our pilgrims. As a government, this is now a key priority for us. I therefore enjoin you to ensure that adequate medical provisions and other welfare requirements are afforded our pilgrims,” he said.

The President expressed his delight with the operations of the Commission so far especially, the reduction to up to 15 per cent in Hajj fares.

“I am pleased to hear of the progress you have made thus far especially in reducing Hajj fares by up to 15 per cent. I am also impressed that you are still working to further bring down the cost next year. This is commendable now especially with the recent global events that have impacted on the economy. Such savings will be timely and most welcome to the pilgrims as well as to Nigeria’s economy,” he said.


“However, as you assess and reduce these costs, you must ensure that quality service and comfort are provided for our pilgrims as these are the core mandates of your Commission and must remain your primary goal,” he said.


