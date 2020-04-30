NCDC Director General, Chikwe Ihekweazu Laments shortage of bed spaces for Covid 19 patients in Nigeria

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has admitted that the health agency is currently struggling for bed spaces to accommodate COVID-19 patients across the country.
The DG said this at the daily media briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 on Thursday.
He was responding to a question on the lack of bed spaces for COVID-19 patients across the country.
Ihekweazu explained that the biggest challenge right now is Lagos, where bed spaces are tight.
According to him, “We are struggling at the moment for bed spaces.
“Especially Lagos and to an extent, Kano and Abuja too, but the biggest challenge right now is Lagos, where bed spaces are really tight.
“Across the country, we have about 3,500 bed spaces identified as available for COVID-19."
