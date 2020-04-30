US Based Nigerian Doctor, Babafemi Taiwo Spearhead major study on Remdesivir, a Drug that has the ability treat Coronavirus

A Nigerian doctor named Babafemi Taiwo is leading a major study on an antiviral drug named Remdesivir that appears to be effective in treating COVID-19.
CNN interviewed Dr Babafemi Taiwo to discuss the result of Remdesivir in treating Coronavirus.
Preliminary results of Remdesivir show it can help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover faster.
"The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing, the time of recovery," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci said during a meeting between president Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.Continue reading here
