Thursday, April 30, 2020

US Based Nigerian Doctor, Babafemi Taiwo Spearhead major study on Remdesivir, a Drug that has the ability treat Coronavirus

A Nigerian doctor named Babafemi Taiwo is leading a major study on an antiviral drug named Remdesivir that appears to be effective in treating COVID-19.
CNN interviewed Dr Babafemi Taiwo to discuss the result of Remdesivir in treating Coronavirus.

Preliminary results of Remdesivir show it can help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover faster. 

"The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing,  the time of recovery," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci said during a meeting between president Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. 
