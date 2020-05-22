22 Businesses you can start easily with little or no money

You don’t need a ton of startup cash to get a successful business off the ground. There are plenty of business ideas that you can grow simply through bootstrapping. If you’re interested in starting your own business but don’t want to put a huge investment in up front, then read on for a list of 22 business ideas you can start with no money.
Blogging
You can set up your own blog online for free using a platform like WordPress and then earn an income through ads, sponsored content or product sales.
Freelance Writer
You can also offer your writing services to other blogs or businesses on a freelance basis.
Ebook Author
Or you can write and publish your very own ebook to sell online. Some self publishing platforms require money up front, but others allow you to publish your work for free and then take a portion of the sales.
Affiliate Marketer
Affiliate programs let you earn an income through referring potential customers to specific websites. You can sign up for various affiliate programs and then share links on your blog, website or social media channels.
Social Media Influencer
If you use any social media sites, you can build up your influence over time and then offer your services to brands who are looking for influencers to promote their products or services.
Social Media Manager
You can also build a business by managing social media accounts for other businesses.
YouTube Personality
YouTube allows users to set up accounts for free. And with a computer, phone or other equipment that you probably already own, you can create and share your own video content and then earn a portion of ad shares.
Podcaster
There are also lots of free tools out there for setting up your own podcast online, which can then allow you to earn an income through advertisers.
Errand Service
Though you may need to leave the house to perform some specific tasks, you can offer your services for things like laundry and shopping in exchange for a small fee.
Virtual Assistant
You can also start a B2B business where you handle various tasks for clients online as a virtual assistant.
Business Consultant
If you’re a business savvy entrepreneur already, you can start your own consulting business and simply communicate with you clients via email and Skype.
Graphic Designer
If you have a good eye for design, you can use some free cloud based tools to create basic graphics for clients.
Web Designer
Or you could offer web design serviceswith the help of some free open source tools.
Interior Designer
If you have an eye for design, you can offer interior design and planning services without a lot of upfront costs.
Travel Booking Service Provider
You can also use any number of free travel sites to find great deals and help travelers book their trips in exchange for a fee.
Online Researcher
You can also build a business by offering online research services. And all you need is a computer and internet connection.
Ghost Writer
If you want to help authors or business owners that have commitments they can’t get to, you can offer your services as a ghost writer to provide them with content to publish.
Proofreader
Or you can offer simple proofreading services to authors, bloggers, students or others.
Resume Writer
If you want to help job seekers succeed, you can offer your services as a resume writer or editor right from your home.
Online Magazine Publisher
With some free cloud based tools to start your own online magazine or newsletter.
Baker
With some basic supplies and ingredients you likely already have at your home, you can sell baked goods online or to local bake shops.
Event Planner
For entrepreneurs who are extremely organized and detail oriented, you can build a business as an event planner who works with clients mainly out of a home office.
