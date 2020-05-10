 Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a quarantine for incoming travelers. | Naijadailyfeed - Latest Entertainment News in Nigeria

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Home Latest Naija News Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a quarantine for incoming travelers.
Textual description of firstImageUrl

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a quarantine for incoming travelers.

0 comment

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that Britain would soon impose a mandatory quarantine on travelers arriving in the country by air to try to avert a new wave of coronavirus infections, signaling how cautious the country will be in relaxing its seven-week lockdown.

In a much-anticipated national address, Mr. Johnson offered no details about how the quarantine would work. But with the transmission rate of the virus having declined sharply throughout the country, he made clear the government now views people from abroad as the greatest threat to a country that is already one of the contagion’s hardest hit in Europe.

Mr. Johnson urged the British public to “stay alert,” softening his earlier admonition to “stay home,” and said that people could exercise outside as much as they wanted, sunbathe in parks, and return to work, if they could not work from home. Other than that, he said, the current restrictions would stay in place.

“This is not the time simply to end the lockdown,” Mr. Johnson said, as he credited social distancing for slowing the spread of the virus. “Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.”
Critics claimed that the new guidance to “stay alert” was so vague that it risked confusion, and it set off fissures with political leaders in other parts of the United Kingdom, which had largely moved in lockstep in combating the virus. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said that Scotland would be sticking with the guidance for people to stay at home.

Mr. Johnson did not announce another measure that had been rumored for days: asking people to wear face masks in public.


Jumia shoes
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong teases fans as she shows off her huge Backside on Instagram
Toke Makinwa shows off her camel toe online, claims she's sweet in the middle as fans react
British curvy model Demi Rose puts her curvy Body on DIsplay in skimpy gold bikini
Two Nigerian Girls Display their Boobs and Pu$$y on MC Galaxy's Instagram Live (Video)
Reality Star, Kenya Moore puts her Hot body on Display in Yellow Bikini
Curvy Tanzanian model, Sanchi puts her huge curves on display in new photos
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh puts her boobs on display in revealing black dress
Hot instagram model breaks the internet with pictures of her Eye popping boobs
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong puts her boobs on display in new photos
Nursing mother displays her boobs while breastfeeding her baby naked
You Might Also Like
No comments

Post a Comment

Whatsapp Button works on Mobile Device only

Start typing and press Enter to search