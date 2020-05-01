IPHONE SE (2020) Full Specifications and Review Video

Quick Specifications of iPhone SE (2020):
Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750 pixels)
Camera: 12 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front
Hardware: Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
Storage: 64GB, not expandable
Battery: 1821 mAh
OS: iOS 13.x
In April 2020, Apple unveiled a new low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, which is a follow-up to the 2016 iPhone SE of the same name. Like its predecessor, the 2020 iPhone SE is Apple's most affordable iPhone, priced starting at $399.
Unlike the original iPhone SE, which resembled an iPhone 5, the 2020 iPhone SE is identical to the iPhone 8 when it comes to design. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone to match the ambient lighting in a room, Wide color, Dolby Vision, and HDR10.
Available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, the iPhone SE is built with a glass front and back with a color-matched aluminum band. Wireless charging is supported and it features IP67 water and dust resistance so it can hold up to splashes and even brief submersions in water.
Because the iPhone SE is physically identical to an iPhone 8, it continues to feature thick top and bottom bezels. The top bezel houses the 7-megapixel front-facing camera and microphone while the bottom bezel includes a Touch ID Home button for fingerprint-based biometric authentication.
There's a single-lens 12-megapixel rear camera in the iPhone SE with an f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and support for Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting. The iPhone SE does not have Night Mode, but there is Smart HDR, Wide color support, and more, plus an LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync capabilities.
