Friday, May 15, 2020

Namibia places ban on government officials preventing them from buying new cars till 2025

The Namibian government has banned government officials from buying new cars till 2025, a decision taken to mitigate the effect of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

President Hage Geingob who made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday May 14, also directed a cap on monthly fuel consumption by public office holders. 

He said the decision would save the country 200 million Namibian dollars (US$10.7 million), which will be directed "to urgent priorities, specifically at a time when the country is dealing with the health and economic implications of COVID-19".

The statement read in parts; 
“Government will not order a new vehicle fleet for the Executive and Public Office Bearers for the period 2020-2025. 
“Savings of 200 million Namibia dollars (about $10.8 million) will be directed to urgent priority areas."
 



The southern African country of 2.5 million people has so far recorded 16 cases of COVID-19, with no deaths.

Namibian ministers and their deputies each qualify for Mercedes-Benz vehicles upon their appointment. In 2002, then-president Sam Nujoma had banned the use of Mercedes-Benz, insisting that ministers should ride in Toyota Camry cars.


