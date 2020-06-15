 Federal Goverrnment issues guideline for resumption of flights within Nigeria | Naijadailyfeed - Latest Entertainment News in Nigeria

Monday, June 15, 2020

Home Latest Naija News Federal Goverrnment issues guideline for resumption of flights within Nigeria
Textual description of firstImageUrl

Federal Goverrnment issues guideline for resumption of flights within Nigeria

0 comment


As the Federal government prepares to lift the ban on domestic flights, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that passengers who would be travelling via any of the flights will now be required to be at the airport three hours before takeoff time.

 

In a tweet posted on its handle this afternoon, FAAN said the three hours early arrival is necessary to allow time for passengers to go through the necessary COVID-19 checks before boarding flights.

 

''#COVID__19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the Airport 3 hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks.''the tweet read

Airport reopening: All passengers must arrive three hours before take off- FAAN says 

The Presidential Task Force on COVID19 has clarified that the date for resumption of flights is not June 21 as has been speculated. The PTF said they only gave airport authorities till June 21 to come up with new sets of guidelines for flight operation. 

No date has been announced yet for the full resumption of flights in the country.


Jumia shoes
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong teases fans as she shows off her huge Backside on Instagram
Toke Makinwa shows off her camel toe online, claims she's sweet in the middle as fans react
British curvy model Demi Rose puts her curvy Body on DIsplay in skimpy gold bikini
Two Nigerian Girls Display their Boobs and Pu$$y on MC Galaxy's Instagram Live (Video)
Reality Star, Kenya Moore puts her Hot body on Display in Yellow Bikini
Curvy Tanzanian model, Sanchi puts her huge curves on display in new photos
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh puts her boobs on display in revealing black dress
Hot instagram model breaks the internet with pictures of her Eye popping boobs
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong puts her boobs on display in new photos
Nursing mother displays her boobs while breastfeeding her baby naked
You Might Also Like
No comments

Post a Comment

Whatsapp Button works on Mobile Device only

Start typing and press Enter to search