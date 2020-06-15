Federal Goverrnment issues guideline for resumption of flights within Nigeria

As the Federal government prepares to lift the ban on domestic flights, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that passengers who would be travelling via any of the flights will now be required to be at the airport three hours before takeoff time.
In a tweet posted on its handle this afternoon, FAAN said the three hours early arrival is necessary to allow time for passengers to go through the necessary COVID-19 checks before boarding flights.
''#COVID__19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the Airport 3 hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks.''the tweet read
The Presidential Task Force on COVID19 has clarified that the date for resumption of flights is not June 21 as has been speculated. The PTF said they only gave airport authorities till June 21 to come up with new sets of guidelines for flight operation.
No date has been announced yet for the full resumption of flights in the country.
