Thursday, June 24, 2021

Home Entertainment News Big Brother Naija Star Brighto Reveals Why He Stopped Talking to Dorathy
Big Brother Naija Star Brighto Reveals Why He Stopped Talking to Dorathy

Big Brother Naija star, Brighto has revealed why he didn’t bother speaking to Dorathy after it was revealed that they had an intimate moment during their stay in the Big Brother House. 

On the first episode of the Big Brother Naija lockdown reunion show, Wathoni disclosed that Dorathy performed oral sex on Brighto in the house but other housemates didn’t believe it. 

Meanwhile, during last night’s episode, Dorathy confirmed she performed mouth action on Brighto and accused him of not speaking to her the next day after the intimate moment. 

Brighto, who didn't say much to defend himself, has now taken to Twitter to reveal why he ignored Dorathy the next day. 

According to him, Dora’s head game left him with a swollen d!ck the next morning.


