Price and Specifications of Infinix Hot 10 Android Phone in Nigeria

Quick Specifications

Display: 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Processor: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Memory: 64GB ROM 3GB RAM
Camera: Quad: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF, 2 MP, (macro), 2 MP, (depth), QVGA (Low light sensor). Selfie: 8 MP(wide), [email protected]
Operating System: Android 10, XOS 6.0
SIM: Dual SIM
Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 5200 mAh battery
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE.
Other Features: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.


The Infinix Hot 10 was launched on September 21, 2020. The phone has a 6.78-inch touch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has 6 GB of RAM. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 5200mAh battery. Infinix Hot 10 supports patented fast charging.

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10 on the back features a 16-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f / 1.85; 2 megapixel camera; 2 megapixel camera and low light camera. The rear camera setting has autofocus. On the front it has an 8 megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f / 2.0.

The Infinix Hot 10 runs on XOS 7.0 on the Android 10 and includes 128 GB of built-in storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256 GB) with a dedicated slot. The Infinix Hot 10 is a mobile phone with two SIM cards (GSM and GSM) that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Infinix Hot 10 measures 171.10 x 77.60 x 8.88 mm (length x width x thickness) and weighs 204.00 grams. It is launched in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black and Ocean Wave.

Infinix Hot 10 connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, Micro-USB, FM radio, 3G and 4G (with 40 band support used in some LTE networks in India). The phone's sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass / magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and fingerprint sensor.


Infinix Hot 10 Full Specifications

General
BrandInfinix
ModelHot 10
Price in India₹11,999
Release date21st September 2020
Launched in IndiaYes
Form factorTouchscreen
Dimensions (mm)171.10 x 77.60 x 8.88
Weight (g)204.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5200
Fast chargingProprietary
ColoursAmber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, Ocean Wave
Display
Screen size (inches)6.78
TouchscreenYes
Resolution720x1640 pixels
Aspect ratio20.5:9
Hardware
Processorocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G70
RAM6GB
Internal storage128GB
Expandable storageYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256
Dedicated microSD slotYes
Camera
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.85) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + Low Light
Rear autofocusYes
Rear flashYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up CameraNo
Software
Operating systemAndroid 10
SkinXOS 7.0
Connectivity
Wi-FiYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00
Micro-USBYes
Headphones3.5mm
FMYes
Number of SIMs2
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
Sensors
Fingerprint sensorYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes
Proximity sensorYes
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
GyroscopeYes





