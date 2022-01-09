Price and Specifications of Infinix Hot 10 Android Phone in Nigeria

Quick Specifications
Display: 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Processor: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Memory: 64GB ROM 3GB RAM
Camera: Quad: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF, 2 MP, (macro), 2 MP, (depth), QVGA (Low light sensor). Selfie: 8 MP(wide), [email protected]
Operating System: Android 10, XOS 6.0
SIM: Dual SIM
Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 5200 mAh battery
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE.
Other Features: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.
The Infinix Hot 10 was launched on September 21, 2020. The phone has a 6.78-inch touch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has 6 GB of RAM. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 5200mAh battery. Infinix Hot 10 supports patented fast charging.
For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10 on the back features a 16-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f / 1.85; 2 megapixel camera; 2 megapixel camera and low light camera. The rear camera setting has autofocus. On the front it has an 8 megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f / 2.0.
The Infinix Hot 10 runs on XOS 7.0 on the Android 10 and includes 128 GB of built-in storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256 GB) with a dedicated slot. The Infinix Hot 10 is a mobile phone with two SIM cards (GSM and GSM) that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Infinix Hot 10 measures 171.10 x 77.60 x 8.88 mm (length x width x thickness) and weighs 204.00 grams. It is launched in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black and Ocean Wave.
Infinix Hot 10 connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, Micro-USB, FM radio, 3G and 4G (with 40 band support used in some LTE networks in India). The phone's sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass / magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and fingerprint sensor.
Infinix Hot 10 Full Specifications
|Brand
|Infinix
|Model
|Hot 10
|Price in India
|₹11,999
|Release date
|21st September 2020
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Dimensions (mm)
|171.10 x 77.60 x 8.88
|Weight (g)
|204.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|5200
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, Ocean Wave
|Screen size (inches)
|6.78
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Resolution
|720x1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|Processor
|octa-core
|Processor make
|MediaTek Helio G70
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Rear camera
|16-megapixel (f/1.85) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + Low Light
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|8-megapixel (f/2.0)
|Pop-Up Camera
|No
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Skin
|XOS 7.0
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Micro-USB
|Yes
|Headphones
|3.5mm
|FM
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
price Nigeria gsmarena.com › infinix...
Infinix Hot 10 - Full phone specifications - GSMArena.com
￼
Infinix Hot 10 ; Size, 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio) ; Resolution, 720 ...
Size: 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Weight: 195 g (6.88 oz)
price Nigeria gsmarena.com › infinix...
Infinix Hot 10s - Full phone specifications - GSMArena.com
￼
Infinix Hot 10s ; Size, 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio) ; Resolution, ...
Size: 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Internal: 64GB 4GB Nigeria , 64GB 6GB Nigeria , 128GB 4GB Nigeria , 128GB 6GB Nigeria
price Nigeria gsmarena.com › infinix...
Infinix Hot 10 Play - Full phone specifications - GSMArena.com
￼
Infinix Hot 10 Play ; CPU, Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) ; ...
Size: 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Weight: 207 g (7.30 oz)
People also ask
How many GB Nigeria is infinix Hot 10?
How many GB is Hot 10?
Is infinix Hot 10 worth it?
How many cameras does infinix Hot 10 have?
Feedback
Web results
￼ price gadgets.ndtv.com › infinix-h...
Infinix Hot 10 Price in India, Specifications, Comparison (10th ...
￼
Infinix Hot 10 · Display 6.78-inch (720x1640) · Processor MediaTek Helio G70 · Front ...
Weight (g): 204.00
Price in India: ₹13,000
4.4
(9,039) · Starting from ₹13,000.00 · In stock
￼ price Nigeria firstpost.com › mobiles
Infinix Hot 10: Latest Price, Full Specification and Features
quick specifications · Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi · Helio G70, Octa Core, 2 GHz Processor · 6 GB Nigeria , 128 GB inbuilt · 5200 mAh Battery · 6.78 inches, 720 x 1640 ...
￼ price Nigeria infinixmobility.com › h...
HOT 10 - Infinix
Gaming processor · single-core: 123% · multi-core: 64% · GPU: 114%.
￼ price Nigeria gizmochina.com › infin...
Infinix Hot 10 - Specs, Price, Reviews, and Best Deals
￼
Infinix Hot 10 ; Weight. 195 G Nigeria s ; Waterproof. No ; Size. 6.78 inches ; Resolution. 720 x ...
Size: 6.78 inches
Weight: 195 G Nigeria s
4.4
(1)
Images
Guided Search Filters
nigeriahot 10i10 lite10i infinix10 play Nigeria 128gb10i specs10s nfc5200mah batterynigerian10 prosamsung galaxyhelio g7064 gbcameroon
￼
￼
￼
￼
￼
Product
￼
￼
￼
￼
￼
View all images
Feedback
Web results
￼ price Nigeria gadgetsnow.com › Infi...
Infinix Hot 10 Price, Full Specification at ... - Gadgets Now
Infinix Hot 10 Specifications ; battery, 5200 mAh ; processor, MediaTek Helio G70 ; Nigeria , 4 GB ; rear camera, 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ; display, 6.78 inches ...
Nigeria : 4 GB, 4 GB
Storage: 64 GB
Battery: 5200 mAh
Performance: MediaTek Helio G70
4.3
(3) · ₹9,499.00 to ₹13,899.00 · In stock
￼ price Nigeria fonearena.com › infinix...
Infinix Hot 10 - Full Phone Specifications, Price
￼
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G70 Processor · - 4GB/6GB Nigeria With 64GB/128 ROM · - 6.78 Inch ...
Size: 1640 x 720 pixels
Weight: 204 g
Related searches
Infinix Hot 10 price in Nigeria slot
Infinix Hot 10 price in Nigeria
Infinix Hot 10 Play
Infinix Hot 10 price in Ghana
Infinix Hot 10 Review
Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 10 Lite
Infinix Hot 10 Pro
Page Navigation
Web results
￼ price Nigeria infinixmobility.com › h...
HOT 10S - Infinix
MediaTek Helio G85. Excellent Gaming Performance ; 90Hz 6.82”HD+. Ultra Smooth Display ; 48MP Triple Camera. Super Nightscape ; 6000mAh. Battery with Safe Charge ...
￼ price Nigeria jumia.com.ng › mlp-inf...
Infinix Hot 10 - Price in Nigeria | Jumia NG
90 products — Infinix HOT 10 Play - 6.82" HD+ (4GB Nigeria , 64GB ROM) 13MP/Portrait Ai Dual Camera + 8MP Selfie - 6000MAH - 4G LTE · Infinix HOT 10 LITE(X657B)-6.6" HD+ ...
￼ price Nigeria 91mobiles.com › infini...
Infinix Hot 10 Price in India, Full Specs (8th January 2022)
￼
Infinix Hot 10 ; Performance. Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core) MediaTek ...
Nigeria : 6 GB
Battery: 5200 mAh
4.3
(87,188) · ₹11,999.00 · In stock
￼ price Nigeria bgr.in › ... › Infinix
Infinix Hot 10 - Price, Specs, Reviews, Ratings | BGR India
￼
The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78 inch HD + IPS display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 ...
Display Size: 6.78 INCH
Main Camera resolution: 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS
₹9,999.00
￼ price gadgetstripe.com › infinix-ho...
Infinix Hot 10 - Full Phone Specs & Price in Nigeria - GadgetStripe
￼
14 Nov 2021 — Infinix Hot 10 Full Specifications ; OS, Android 10, XOS 6.0 ; Chipset, ...
Screen Size: 6.78 inches
Weight: 195 g
￼ price Nigeria devicespecifications.com › ...
Infinix Hot 10 - Specifications - DeviceSpecifications
Specifications of the Infinix Hot 10. Dimensions: 77.6 x 171.1 x 8.88 mm, SoC: MediaTek Helio G70, CPU: 2x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75, 6x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55, ...
CPU: 2x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75, 6x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55
Model: Model name of the device
GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2, 820 MHz
Bluetooth: 5.0
￼ price m.youtube.com › watch
Infinix Hot 10 Unboxing and Review - YouTube
￼
9:31
UPLOADED BY:
Eric Okafor
POSTED:
12 Oct 2020
￼
In this video
In this video
14 key moments
￼ price phonesdata.com › ... › Infinix
Infinix Hot 10 specs, review, release date - PhonesData
￼
Infinix Hot 10 is equipped with a quadruple rear camera, which includes a 16-megapixel ...
Weight: 195 g | 6.88 oz
Battery: 5200 mAh, Li-Po, non-removable
￼ price Nigeria carlcare.com › tips-detail
Infinix Hot 10 Features,Specification and customer support - Carlcare
￼
2 Nov 2020 — Infinix Hot 10 Features,Specification and customer support ; Size. 165.4 ...
Size: 165.4 by 76.8 by 8.8 mm
Network: 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, GPRS, HSPA+
￼ price phonedady.com › model › in...
Infinix Hot 10 Play - Full Specifications, Price, Features
￼
Infinix Hot 10 Play mobile device price, specs and features a 6.82 inches display and runs ...
Weight: 190 g
Size: 6.82 inches
Ads
Ad· price Nigeria jiji.ng/phones/infinix+hot+10
Buy INFINIX Hot 10 - from the Best Sellers on Jiji
Biggest choice for INFINIX Hot 10 in Nigeria. Free Classifieds in Nigeria – Buy & Sell Online. Fast to find Ads. Free Classifieds. Real People. Post Free Ads. Buy and Sell Anything. Search in Your Region. Easy Registration. Destinations: Lagos, Abuja.
Mobiles Phones in Nigeria
Best Cars in Nigeria
Clothing in Nigeria
Laptops in Nigeria
Property in Nigeria
￼
Jiji Nigeria: Buy & Sell Online
4.4 (81,151)
Install
Ad· price Nigeria jumia.com.ng/
Infinix Hot 10 - Price in Nigeria | Jumia NG
Get your beauty supplies on Jumia Up to 30% discount available on a wide range of products. Limited time sales on beauty products, only on Jumia. Order now, pay on delivery.
Phones at Special Prices
Jumia Express
Jumia Prime Free Delivery
Deals Of The Day
Stay Safe with Jumia
Kitchen Appliances
Home Appliances
￼
Shop Now on Jumia App!
Web results
￼ price priceanywhere.com › product
Infinix Hot 10 - Phone Prices in Nigeria
￼
Compare the latest Infinix Hot 10 price in Nigeria at Konga, Jumia, Slot & other online ...
Display: 8
Features: 8.1
4.0
(1) · ₦60,600.00 · In stock
￼ price Nigeria kimovil.com › where-to...
Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price, specs and best deals - Kimovil
￼
Here you will find where to buy the Infinix Hot 10 Play Global · 2GB · 32GB, for the cheapest ...
Size: 78.0 mm • 171.8 mm • 8.9 mm See more details Print 3D Model
Weight: 207 g
7.4/10
· US$104.94 · Review by Kimovil
￼ price Nigeria digit.in › ... › Infinix
Infinix Hot 10 Price in India, Full Specifications & Features - Digit
￼
4 Dec 2021 — Infinix Hot 10 was launched in April 2021 & runs on Android 10 OS. The ...
Nigeria : 4 GB
Rear Camera Megapixel: 16 + 2 + 2 + QVGA
4.2
(10) · ₹9,499.00 · In stock
￼ price Nigeria droidafrica.net › gadget
Infinix Hot 10S Specs, Review and Price | DroidAfrica
￼
Infinix Hot 10S · Display: 6.82-inch HD+ screen · Camera: 48MP Triple camera / 8MP ...
Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps
Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
4.6
(1) · US$129.00 · In stock
￼ price Nigeria gsmchoice.com › hot10
Infinix Hot 10 technical specifications - GSMchoice.com
Infinix Hot 10. Technical specifications ; Android 10 · MediaTek Helio G70 Processor clock: 2.00 GHz. Number of cores: 8. GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 @820 MHz · nanoSIM, ...
Weight: 185.00 gBuy casei
Standard battery: Li-Ion 5200 mAhBuy powerbanki
Nigeria memory: 6 GB
Processor: MediaTek Helio G70; Processor clock: 2.00 GHz; Number of cores: 8; GPU: ...
8.3/10
(3)
￼ price Nigeria phonebunch.com › infi...
Infinix Hot 10 Price, Specifications, Comparison and Features
Infinix Hot 10 Smartphone has a 6.78 inches display running on Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) processor, with 6 GB Nigeria , 16 MP camera, 5000 mAh battery.
Weight: 195 g (6.88 oz)
Build Features: - Fingerprint Sensor
2G Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
Price: Rs. 9,999 ($0.00)
￼ price phoneaqua.com › infinix-hot...
Infinix Hot 10 Price and Specifications - PhoneAqua
Infinix Hot 10 Specifications ; OS. Android 10, XOS 6.0 ; Chipset. Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) ; CPU. Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) ; GPU.
Weight: 195 g (6.88 oz)
Size: 6.78 inches
Nigeria : 3GB / 4GB / 6GB
2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3.1
(289)
￼ price naijaknowhow.net › infinix-h...
Infinix HOT 10 Play Full Specs and Latest Price in Nigeria
￼
3 Sept 2021 — Infinix announced the entry smartphone "Infinix HOT 10 Play" with a 6.82- ...
Price: ₦63,000 (4GB/64GB model)
Camera: Dual 13MP + 0.3MP Rear/8MP Front (with quad rear flash)
￼ price mobilityarena.com › infinix-...
Infinix Hot 10 - Full Phone Specs, Price - MobilityArena
20 May 2021 — Infinix Hot 10 Phone Specs · Processor Type: 64-bit, 2.0 GHz Octa-core, Cortex-A75 · Processor Name: Mediatek MT6769 Helio G70 (12 ...
￼
￼ price m.whatmobile.com.pk › Infin...
Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan & Specifications - WhatMobile
￼
8:03
The new smartphone is packing 6.6 inches IPS LCD display screen that will offer a full HD ...
4.1
(256) · PKR 20,999.00 · In stock
Battery: Capacity
Camera: Main
Ads
Ad· price Nigeria jiji.ng/
New Infinix Hot 10 Play 64 GB Silver in Lagos Island - Mobile Phones
Widest range of choices Phones on Best prices right Here. New or Used Phones from Trusted Sellers on Jiji. Save Money - Use Jiji.
Mobiles Phones in Nigeria
Best Cars in Nigeria
Clothing in Nigeria
Property in Nigeria
Laptops in Nigeria
￼
Best prices right Here
Ad· price Nigeria jumia.com.ng/
Infinix Hot 10 - Price in Nigeria | Jumia NG
Get your beauty supplies on Jumia Up to 30% discount available on a wide range of products. Limited time sales on beauty products, only on Jumia. Order now, pay on delivery. Special Offers.
Phones at Special Prices
Jumia Express
Jumia Prime Free Delivery
Deals Of The Day
Stay Safe with Jumia
Kitchen Appliances
Home Appliances
￼
Shop Now on Jumia App!
Web results
￼ price Nigeria amazon.in › Infinix-Ho...
Infinix Hot 10 (Ocean Wave, 6 GB Nigeria / 128 GB Storage) - Amazon.in
￼
See more product details — Technical Details ; 0.89 x 7.76 x 17.11 cm; 490 G Nigeria s · X682C · Cellular · 4G; WLAN; ...
Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
Colour: Blue
4.2
(104)
￼http://gsmversus.com › infinix-hot-10
Infinix Hot 10 - specifications - GSMVersus
Full specifications of Infinix Hot 10: design, display, network, connectivity, size, features, battery.
￼
￼ price Nigeria tilifony.com › infinix
Price and specs of Infinix Hot 10 - TILIFONY.com
Price and specs of Infinix Hot 10. Infinix Hot 10. 2020 6.78 inches. Android 10, XOS 6.0. Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
￼ price Nigeria pragmalink.com › infin...
Infinix Hot 10 (X682B) Price, Review And Specifications. - pragmalink
28 Oct 2020 — Infinix Hot 10 (X682B) Quick Specs. 6.78" HD+ (1640×720) IPS-LCD Infinity-O Display. 264ppi, 20.5:9 Aspect Ratio. MediaTek Helio G70 ...
￼
￼ price Nigeria naijatechguide.com › in...
Infinix Hot 10 Specs, Price and Best Deals - NaijaTechGuide
17 Sept 2020 — Infinix Hot 10 Key Specs and Features · 6.78-inch IPS LCD Display, 720 x 1640 Pixels (264 ppi) · Octa-core Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) · Android ...
￼ price Nigeria mysmartprice.com › gear
Infinix Hot 10 Launching on September 21, Full Specifications ...
Similar to other handsets in the segment, the Infinix Hot 10 offers a modern bezel-less display with a punch-hole notch. It is a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD ...
￼
￼ price edge.ng › product › infinix-h...
Infinix Hot 10 Play (X688B)- 6.82" HD+, 2GB Nigeria +32GB ROM ...
Infinix Hot 10 PLAY X688C smartphone runs on Android TM10(GO edition) ... same specifications and features as the current Infinix Hot 9 (save for the CPU), ...
￼http:// Nigeria flipkart.com › infinix-ho...
Infinix Hot 10( 128 GB Storage, 6 GB Nigeria ) Online at Best Price On ...
Infinix Hot 10 (Moonlight Jade, 128 GB) (6 GB Nigeria ) ; Hybrid Sim Slot. No ; Touchscreen. Yes ; OTG Compatible. Yes ; Sound Enhancements. DTS Surround Sound ; SAR ...
Browse Type: Smartphones
Color: Moonlight Jade
4.3
(8,380)
￼ price Nigeria dreampointech.com › i...
Infinix Hot 10 Specs, Review & Price (Cameroon and Nigeria)
The Hot 10 smartphone has 3GB Nigeria and 64 GB internal storage. Infinix Hot 10 phone has a 6.78 Dot-in display which measures 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.88 mm.
Nigeria : 3GB
ROM / STORAGE: 64GB
￼ price gadgetsmart.ng › blog › infin...
Infinix Hot 10 Lite and Infinix Hot 10; Features, Specs, and Prices in ...
7 Oct 2020 — Infinix Hot 10 Full Specifications and Price in Nigeria. Infinix Hot 10 sports a 6.78-inches HD+ Infinity-O display with a 720×1640 pixels ...
￼
Ads
Ad· price Nigeria jiji.ng/mobilephones/infinix+hot+10
Low Price for INFINIX Hot 10 - Jiji Nigeria
Shop the latest collection of INFINIX Hot 10 online in Nigeria at the lowest prices. It is the biggest free online classified with an advanced security...
Mobiles Phones in Nigeria
Best Cars in Nigeria
Clothing in Nigeria
Laptops in Nigeria
Property in Nigeria
￼
See results in-app
Ad· price Nigeria jumia.com.ng/
Infinix Hot 10 - Price in Nigeria | Jumia NG
Get your beauty supplies on Jumia Up to 30% discount available on a wide range of products. Limited time sales on beauty products, only on Jumia. Order now, pay on delivery.
Phones at Special Prices
Jumia Prime Free Delivery
Jumia Express
Deals Of The Day
Stay Safe with Jumia
Kitchen Appliances
Home Appliances
￼
Shop Now on Jumia App!
Web results
￼ price Nigeria giznext.com › mobiles
Infinix Hot 10 Price in India, Specs & Features (9th January 2022)
Check Infinix Hot 10 Specifications, Reviews, Features, User Ratings, FAQs and Images. Compare Infinix Hot 10 prices before buying online.
Primary Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + Low Light Sensor Quad Camera with LED ...
Nigeria : 6 GB
Processor: MediaTek Helio G70 (12nm)
Front Camera: 8 MP Camera
4.0
(15)
Post a Comment