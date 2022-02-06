MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are said to have joined Arsenal in a transfer bid for Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old sensation's contract includes a £75 million buyout clause, and he has a legion of fans across Europe.
Arsenal has joined Manchester United and Chelsea in their pursuit of Alexander Isak. Rex is to thank for this. United are reportedly considering a move, according to the Daily Mirror.
They reportedly see the Swedish international as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, if the great leaves this summer.
If Romelu Lukaku fails to attain top form, Chelsea may be on the lookout for a forward at the conclusion of the season.
His chances, though, will be primarily determined by his team's ability to qualify for the Champions League next season.
During the January transfer window, Sociedad were said to be unwilling to talk to any team unless his release clause was activated.
For months, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been connected with Isak.
Isak is under contract until 2026, therefore the LaLiga club is under no obligation to sell him.
"I am not talking about other teams," the star previously told Mundo Deportivo about the transfer rumors.
"I am a Real Madrid player, I work here, and this is my club," says the player. My task takes place on the pitch, and as I already stated, there are others who work outside."
"You can never be sure of anything," Isak said when asked about a possible exit at the end of the campaign.
"You never know what might happen in football," he says, "but at the end of the day, I'm here, happy, and nothing more."
